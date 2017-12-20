Wife killer Suhaib Ilyasi gets life sentence: A look at the journey of ‘India’s Most Wanted’ host – from TV to Jail

Ilyasi was one of the most popular faces on national Television when the crime took place in 2002.

Suhaib Ilyasi, television anchor who shot to fame with TV show India’s Most Wanted, has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for murdering his wife. Call it an irony of events or a coincidence, Ilyasi, who used to tell stories of most notorious criminals on TV, has been convicted for one of the most heinous crimes. Here’s is a look at his journey as the for TV screen to jail

Journey as a famous TV host

Ilyasi was one of the most popular faces on national Television when the crime took place in 2002. He was arrested March 28, 2000, allegedly for killing his wife Anju. Ilyasi became a household name in late 90’s with mega-success of his crime show. Ilyasi was the producer, director and host of the show. He quickly created a large and loyal fan base that would religiously follow his programme on TV. His style of recounting the stories of crime on Indian TV was new for Indian audience.

Relationship with Anju Ilyasi

Suhaib and Anju met during their mass communication course at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University’s Mass Communication Research Centre in 1989. Indian Express reports that Anju’s father was the HOD of university’s metallurgy department at that time. Both Anju and Suhaib’s families opposed to their marriage. However, the couple went ahead with their decision and got married in London in 1993. Anju even changed her first name to Afsan later.

The Murder

Anju Ilyasi was found dead at their East Delhi residence with multiple stab wounds on Jan 10, 2000. Ilyasi was arrested on March 28, 2000 for abetting suicide. Ilyasi’s sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged he used to torture his wife for dowry. The charge sheet was filed against Ilyasi for dowry death October, 2002. On March 29, 2003, the trial court frames charges under Section 498A and 304B of the IPC against Ilyasi. However, Ilyasi’s mother in law was reluctant that he should be tried for murder in addition to dowry harassment. It was on her plea that Delhi HC decided to try Ilyasi for murder.