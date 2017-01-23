Why you never went to jail on SYL issue: Sukhbir Singh Badal to Amarinder Singh

Sukhbir Singh Badal today asked Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh to put his money where his mouth is and tell why he never got jailed on the SYL canal issue.(PTI)

“You seem to have joined the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal team in lying and deceiving Punjabis. You also seem to be suffering from amnesia. You forgot to tell Punjabis that it was you who invited the then prime minister Indira Gandhi to Kapoori to start digging of the SYL canal.

, “You also forgot to tell them that it was chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who courted arrest on the SYL issue. You have not courted arrest on any people’s issue even once. Whom are you trying to fool?” he said.

Stating that Amarinder was trying to “cover up his tracks by making misleading statements” on the SYL issue, he said, “You should however have some shame for covering up the evil deeds of Indira Gandhi. It is obvious you are doing this solely to please her grandson Rahul Gandhi and be anointed the party’s chief ministerial candidate”.

Speaking about Amarinder’s “lies”, he said “we have already done what you are promising to do. It is obvious you don’t read the newspapers as you rarely stay in Punjab”.

“You are promising to stop construction of the SYL canal when the SAD-BJP has already done that. We have even transferred the land on which the canal stands back to the farmers. What more can you do?” he said.

“You were MP of Patiala when Indira Gandhi came to Kapoori village in your constituency to start work on the SYL. Instead of protesting against this or even sitting at home, you took out advertisements welcoming the move and even stood besides her when she initiated the digging of the canal,” he said.

Sukhbir said Amarinder’s and his party’s role in construction of the canal is well documented.

“Your party gave fifty per cent of Punjab’s water to Rajasthan. Following reorganisation of the state, another 50 per cent was earmarked for Haryana. Indira Gandhi forced then Congress chief minister Darbara Singh to agree to construction of the canal. If anyone is complicit in the conspiracy to turn Punjab into a desert it is you and your party. Instead of atoning for your sins against Punjabis, you are trying to befool them with lies and deceit,” he alleged.