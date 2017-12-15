Why waste Parliament’s time? Congress, others should let Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha function smoothly

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo

Winter Session of Parliament started today with a ruckus by the opposition parties led by Congress. The disqualification of former JD(U) leaders – Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar – from the Rajya Sabha was raised amid slogans of ‘Taanashahi nahin chalegi’ (Dictatorship won’t work) raised by the opposition. The ruckus forced Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu to comment: “All in Well, not well!’ and the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

A number of important legislations including Triple Talaq Bill and FRDI Bill are expected to be introduced in both Houses of the Parliament this Winter Session which has already started late, apparently because of Gujarat assembly elections that ended on Wednesday. A state of ruckus would delay the passage of Bills.

Both BJP and Congress were party to vitriolic poll campaign in Gujarat. The exit polls have, however, dashed Congress party’s hopes, predicting a clear win for the BJP. It is time for the Congress to reflect on itself, stall Parliament tactic won’t be of any help for the party now led by Rahul Gandhi.

The year 2017 was one the worst years in terms of Parliament sessions. The MPs participated in only around 57 Parliament sitting, affected a number of businesses.

On Thursday, the government called an all-party meet ahead of the Winter Session. Addressing floor leaders of parties in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was important that all Political Parties support to conduct business in both the Houses of the Parliament and constructive discussion takes place on issues of national importance. He added said policymaking in the country benefits from constructive criticism by all political parties and Government welcomes deliberations on the floor of both the Houses on all issues raised by the leaders present during the meeting.

Modi also urged all parties to form a National consensus on the issue of simultaneous elections of State Assemblies and the Parliament, every five years. He requested parties to rise above political considerations on this issue so that development projects may be implemented across the country in full force rather than being interrupted by frequent elections.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananthkumar said the Winter Session, 2017 of Parliament will provide a total of 14 sittings spread over a period of 21 days including four Private Members’ days. Further, 25 Bills are pending in Lok Sabha while 39 Bills are pending in Rajya Sabha, he added.

However, the opposition leaders said PM Modi did not address Opposition queries at the all-party meeting ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge charged that the prime minister did not reply to issues raises by them. “Neither the prime minister nor the parliamentary affairs minister (Ananth Kumar) replied to the points raised by us at the all-party meeting yesterday. They only heard us. He made a suggestion and left, which is not good for democracy,” Kharge told reporters outside Parliament.