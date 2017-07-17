Five reasons why BJP led NDA picked Venkaiah Naidu as its vice president candidate

The decision was taken after PM Narendra Modi chaired the BJP Parliamentary Board meet. (PTI photo)

Vice Presidential election 2017: In a big decision, BJP’s Parliamentary Board on Monday picked M Venkaiah Naidu as NDA’s vice presidential nominee. The announcement was made by BJP chief Amit Shah in a press conference. “The BJP parliamentary party board meeting was attended by all members,” party president Amit Shah said announcing Venkaiah Naidu’s candidature. “Venkaiah Naidu will file his nomination tomorrow at 11 AM,” Amit Shah confirmed. The decision was taken after PM Narendra Modi chaired the BJP Parliamentary Board meet. Earlier, it was reported that Naidu is the frontrunner in the VP candidate race. Here are five reasons why Venkaiah Naidu was chosen over others by BJP led NDA for vice president post:-

1- All the constituent parties of NDA accepted him unanimously as the candidate. He has good hold over all the allies of BJP.

2- BJP wanted someone who has clean image and good public profile. And, Naidu has been in public life from 1970.

3- Political experts believe that he has good equation with Modi-Shah due to his organisational skills. He has worked in various posts of the party.

4 – He played a very active role in JP movement against the Emergency and has served as the BJP president twice.

5 – The saffron party wanted a candidate from a region where it has been traditionally weak so as to send out a positive message. Its chief Amit Shah had identified states like Kerala, Telangana and West Bengal as the new growth region for the party.

Earlier, on July 11, eighteen opposition parties had decided to field former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their joint candidate for the post of vice president. The development was confirmed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. “The 18 opposition parties have unanimously agreed to field Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their joint candidate for the vice presidential election. We spoke to him. He has agreed to be the joint opposition candidate,” the Congress president said after the meeting. Opposition leaders, including AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and TMC’s Derek O’Brien, called the former governor from the meeting to seek his consent.

The election for the post of vice president, who is the chairman of Rajya Sabha, if required, will take place on August 5. Votes will be counted the same evening. July 18 is the last date for filing of nominations.