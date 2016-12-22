Why ‘Twitter Raja’ Narendra Modi doesn’t speak on demonetisation deaths, asks Lalu Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav today mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not saying anything about the alleged death of over 100 people due to demonetisation. “105 people died in the country but Twitter Raja didn’t tweet once. Agree you have done a mistake, but tribute should be paid to the departed souls. Isn’t it,” Lalu tweeted in Hindi. The former Bihar Chief Minister, who is also a convict in fodder scam, asked the PM to come clean on the corruption allegation levelled against him by Congress vice-President Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a rally in Mehsana, Gujarat on Wednesday, Rahul had accused the PM of accepting Rs 40 crore bribe from Sahara group over a period of six months. The Congress leader said the Income Tax department raided Sahara on November 22, 2014 and found documents showing the company had bribed the PM nine times over a span of six months.

“As per record with IT, Rs 2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 October 2013, Rs 5 cr on November 12, 2013, Rs 2.5 cr on November 27, 2013, Rs 5 cr on November 29, 2013, Rs 5 cr given to PM Modi on December 6, 2013, Rs 5 cr on December 2013, Rs 5 cr on January 13, 2014, Rs 5 cr on January 28, 2014, Rs 5 cr on February 22, 2014,” Rahul said.

Lalu backed Rahul and demanded the PM to give an explanation on the charge. “The so-called honest PM is silent when someone is making a serious allegation against him. This is affecting India’s image in the world. The PM must share the truth with people,” Lalu said in a series of tweets.

The RJD leader also took a jibe at PM Modi’s recent comment that about himself he is a “fakir”. Lalu said, “Fakirs do not hide anything, they live a transparent life. Fakir Saheb should explain the Rs 400 corrutpion charge, or else people will lose their trust on fakirs and fakiri.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today responded to corruption allegation levelled against him by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in his own style. The PM mocked Rahul, called him a “packet” who would have caused an earthquake if he didn’t speak.

A few days ago, Rahul had claimed that the government was not letting him speak in Parliament. If he got to speak, it would cause an earthquake, the Congress leader said. Rahul had also said that he had “proof” of personal corruption done by PM Modi. Though not taking Rahul’s name directly, PM Modi today mocked the Congress leader in Varanasi. “There is a young leader, who is learning how to give a speech now. Since the time he has started speaking, there have been no bounds to my happiness,” the PM said.