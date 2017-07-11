Why this fake photo of Donald Trump staring at Putin is going viral; find out what was there in real one

US President Donald Trump had met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Germany. (Photo: Twitter/hasavrat)

This photo is going massively viral on social media. A lot number of people are tweeting it and posting it on Facebook. But, this is a fake photo. However, it is very similar to the original one but the only difference between the two is – the fake one features Russian President Vladimir Putin. And, after Putin’s picture was embedded in it the photo went viral. The original picture is from the G20 summit held last week in Humburg, Germany. US President Donald Trump had met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Germany. Top Democratic party leaders described the move as an embarrassment for the country. They also slammed Trump for forming a joint working group with Russia on cyber security. However, US President Donald Trump said he had a tremendous meeting with Putin as he sat alongside UK PM May for a morning exchange on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany.

Fake image

A Renaissance painting of our age. pic.twitter.com/G0mAYRl9Mz — Has Avrat (@hasavrat) July 8, 2017

Fake vs Original

Photo on the left is making the rounds on social media. Photo on the right is the original Getty Image. pic.twitter.com/E9aoCI6eCu — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 9, 2017

The meet marked Trump’s first comments on his high-profile talks with Putin in which he raised the issue of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 elections and discussed plans for a ceasefire agreement in Syria. Trump was expected to focus on talks to counter North Korea’s push for ballistic missile and nuclear programs, address international trade and ways to combat terrorism.

At G20 summit, Trump’s long list of meetings with world leaders included Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore.