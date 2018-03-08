Why Tejraj Sharma stabbed Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty

Shetty was rushed to a nearby hospital and senior officials of Karnataka Cabinet, including Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah, rushed to the hospital to know about victim’s health condition.

The news of someone stabbing Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty on Wednesday sent shockwaves across Karnataka. Shetty was stabbed multiple times and left bleeding by accused Tejraj Sharma, who was soon captured by security authorities. Shetty was rushed to a nearby hospital and senior officials of Karnataka Cabinet, including Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah, rushed to the hospital to know about victim’s health condition. However, one question boggled every mind – what would have led a person to unleash a murderous attack on Lokayukta in his own office. According to Siddaramaiah, Sharma had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta about not getting a tender for a work he had appliedfor.

Later, the man was told by the Lokayukta office that the case was shut after an investigation. After knowing that his case had been closed, Sharma went to Shetty’s room and stabbed him three-four times. Siddaramaiah also said that he had spoken to doctors regarding treatment of the Lokayukta.

The chief minister further said the assailant came to the office saying he wanted to meet Shetty. After entering the chamber, he stabbed the Lokayukta with a knife. “I was shown the weapon. The knife is big. It looks like he has attempted murder,” the CM said.

“I wish for his speedy recovery. Such a thing had never happened… I have instructed the DGP to investigate in detail… about his (accused) background and other things,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by PTI. Shetty, who is currently in his 70s, is said to be out of danger.

Asked about lapses in Lokayukta’s security, Siddaramaiah said, “Several people come to meet us also; we won’t know who has come with weapon.” He added that a gunman was standing guard outside Shetty’s chamber and the CCTV is also installed. Siddaramaiah said that Sharma went alone inside the Lokayukta’s chamber. Citing earlier information, state Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had said the assailant claimed to be an advocate. Shetty was appointed as Karnataka Lokayukta in January 2017. He succeeded Y Bhaskar Rao, a former high court chief justice, at the Lokayukta office in Karnataka.