Why Sushma Swaraj blocked Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa and how people reacted

It appears that Bajwa, Congress MP from Punjab, had questioned Swaraj, who has 10.9 million followers on Twitter.

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa was in for a surprise as fellow Parliamentarian and Union Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj blocked him on Twitter. Reacting to Swaraj’s gesture, Bajwa said: “Is this the way to run external affairs ministry? Does it behove the office of Sushma Swaraj ji to block a Member of Parliament for asking tough questions on 39 Indians missing in Iraq? (sic)” He also shared a screenshot of the block notification from Twitter. It appears that Bajwa, Congress MP from Punjab, had questioned Swaraj, who has 10.9 million followers on Twitter. Going by what Bajwa said, Swaraj was not pleased with the question and hence she blocked him. There is no statement from EAM Swaraj in this regard so far.

However,Twitterati debated whether Swaraj’s act of blocking Bajwa was right or wrong. Some said that Swaraj did right, as it was her personal account. While others pointed out that she do use her account for official purposes. “Personal twitter handle, she has rights to do. There is one more official that says MEA, that’s the place to tweet official questions. Plus when did Twitter got included in our constitutional right,” said one user on Twitter.

“Then Hon’ble Minister must not tweet official issues by this handle. On one hand you’ll boast your work from a handle, on other you’ll block people asking questions you don’t like to answer..?? What’s this? Hippocracy or Democracy? (sic)” said another user.

“Dimwits who doesn’t know protocol need to delete their account and get a proper education. Why would MEA even answer from her personal ID & get harassed by a Minister on diplomatic and sensitive info that can’t be divulged in public. The floor of the house is the right place,” a user named Rajiv said.

“Smt Sushma is the Soup Nazi of Twitter,” Abhinav, a user, tweeted from his verified account

Smt Sushma is the Soup Nazi of Twitter. pic.twitter.com/u97lAFfbEN — Abhinav Agarwal (@AbhinavAgarwal) December 28, 2017

“Now when worst day has been begun then result blocked and say bad about youself. And now bad day coming with double speed. Modi empire shut down or end and new era begun with @OfficeOfRG @INCIndia. The @SushmaSwaraj crying at the time. (sic)” a person said.

“Absolutely unbecoming of a minister. What is she doing by blocking people. It’s negative feedback that really helps u in course correction. She needs to understand that fact instead of issuing visas to Pakistanis,” said Ajith Manakadan.