Why superstar Rajinikanth went to meet DMK chief M Karunanidhi? This happened 3 days after he announced political debut

Actor turned politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday met DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his residence, three days after the former revealed that he would launch his own political party. (PTI)

Actor turned politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday met DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his residence, three days after the former revealed that he would launch his own political party. It is learnt that Rajinikanth went to seek blessings from the veteran politician as he will soon begin his new political journey. Rajinikanth also enquired about Karunanidhi’s health during the meeting. The Tamil superstar had announced his much-speculated entry into politics saying he would launch a party before the next state Assembly polls, triggering jubilation among his fans. His decision came at a time when the state is witnessing a political churning after the death of chief minister and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa and virtual retirement of nonagenarian DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

Amid a thunderous applause from his fans, Rajinikanth, clad in a white kurta, declared, “I am joining politics and it is for sure.” Espousing a new line of “spiritual politics,” the 67- year-old actor, whose inimitable style and quick reflexes have won the hearts of cine-goers over the decades, said his (yet- to-be-named) party would contest all the 234 seats in the next Assembly polls, due in 2021.

Rajini also launched the website rajinimandram.org, with a video message on Twitter. “I am very happy to welcome you as a forum member on this website. This process will not only serve as a medium for communication, but also a tool for integrating all sections of people who want a good change in Tamil Nadu. With the cooperation and support of all of you, we all work together to create a Tamil Nadu rich in all walks of life,” the welcome message on the website reads.

The announcement ended two decades of speculation over joining of politics by the actor. Rajinikanth enjoys a cult status in Tamil cinema. His entry into politics evoked mixed reactions from different quarters. While the ruling AIADMK and the DMK indicated that the development would not affect them, sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran and, actors Kamal Hassan and Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Rajinikanth’s political debut.

Rajinikanth appealed to the people to support him in his venture, which, he said, was not possible for him to do it alone. “During the era of kings, they plundered the countries of their enemies. However, in democracy, parties are plundering their own people and such a system needs to be changed democratically,” he added.