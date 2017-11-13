Why Rishi Kapoor said he wants to see Pakistan before he dies

Big statement by Rishi Kapoor (Photo from Suniel Shetty’s Twitter)

Bollywood veteran and one of the finest actors in Kapoor family Rishi Kapoor has said, “I want to see Pakistan before I die.” Rishi Kapoor’s comment came after Farooq Abdullah claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and this won’t change no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight against each other. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor says he agrees with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. Farooq had said that talk of an independent Kashmir was wrong as the Valley is landlocked and surrounded by three nuclear powers — China, Pakistan and India. Many of the fans of Rishi Kapoor are wondering why he wants to see Pakistan – Here is the reason:-

Rishi Kapoor says, “I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots.”

Rishi wrote on Twitter, Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di !”

Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di ! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 11, 2017

The Kapoor clan has a house in Peshawar, Pakistan. It was constructed between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, father of Prithviraj Kapoor, who was the first from the family to enter the Indian film industry. The family shifted to India after Partition.

Noteworthy, Abdullah’s comments came days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had rejected the idea of an independent

Kashmir, saying it was not based on reality.