Why Ram Rahim wants Honeypreet as masseuse in jail but does not want to meet wife at all

It seems Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh wants to meet everyone in jail but not his wife! (Photo from Honeypreet’s Twitter)

It seems Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh wants to meet everyone in jail but not his wife! Jailed for raping sadhvis, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail. The Dera chief has given a list of 10 names to Sunaria jail officials who should be allowed to meet him. The list is about regular visitors. However, Gurmeet’s wife Harjeet Kaur’s name is not there in the list. Apart from Honeypreet, the names Gurmeet gave included all from his immediate family except wife Harjeet, according to a report in Times of India.

Earlier, it was reported by Mail Today that rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had appealed to the CBI court to allow Honeypreet Singh to remain with him as she is also his physiotherapist and masseuse. However, the court refused to entertain the plea, the report said.

Honeypreet had accompanied Ram Rahim when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of verdict in 15-year-old rape case. She also travelled along with Dera head in a chopper, which ferried them to Rohtak from Panchkula after his conviction.

Honeypreet has acted in a film MSG 2 -The Messenger and later gave special appearance in MSG-The Warrior Lion Heart, in which the Dera chief plays the lead role.

Honeypreet is among those considered as likely successors of Ram Rahim. However, a sect leader Vipashna Insaan had said earlier that there was no move to immediately name a successor.

Ram Rahim is married to Harjeet Kaur. They have two daughters, Charanpreet and Amanpreet and a son Jasmeet.

Earlier, the Haryana Police had issued a lookout notice against the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insaan following apprehensions that she might try to escape from the country. The step was taken following questioning of another arrested functionary of the sect in connection with an alleged conspiracy to facilitate Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s escape after he was convicted for rape of two disciples. Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said they have to question Honeypreet and Dera spokesperson Aditya Insaan in the wake of new revelations and have issued a look out notice against them.