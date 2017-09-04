Why Rajiv Pratap Rudy lost his job in Narendra Modi Cabinet

Rajiv Pratap Rudy had resigned from Skill Development Ministry ahead of Modi Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday. (Source: Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship)

Rajiv Pratap Rudy has failed to find a place in the new-look Narendra Modi Cabinet at the Centre. While most of the young faces in Modi Cabinet have been promoted, Rudy had to resign ahead of the reshuffle on Sunday. And experts are not surprised with his ouster from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Indian Express reported today that Rudy’s failure to fully realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to impart quality skills to Indian youth cost him his job.

In 2014, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was set up in 2014 by Modi government with a goal to impart skills and apprenticeship to around 50 crore candidates by 2022. However, trained candidates under skill development ministry’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) struggled to find jobs, amid rumours of deterioration of the quality of training. Only a few sectors like hospitality and beauty/wellness were progressing well, while others struggled to find jobs.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha in August, Rudy had said his ministry aimed to train 1 crore youth between 2016-2020 with a total outlay of Rs 12,000 crore. He said that 30,67,080 candidates were already trained under PMKVY by July 6, 2017, while only 2.9 lakhs of them were provided placement offers.

Rudy had also said last month that ensuring jobs was not the priority of his ministry but only to make them employable. According to IE, this was a clear shift in the stance of ministry’s skill training from being supply-driven to demand driven.

The PMKVY was revamped in 2016, making it mandatory for skill training centres to report jobs data. Experts told IE that the “pace of skilling was not matching the targets set by the ministry at the time of its launch.”

Arun Nanda, Chairman, CII’s National Committee on Skill Development, told IE that apparently PM Modi was not happy with the progress of the ministry and liked to see more being done before 2019.