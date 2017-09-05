Why Rahul Gandhi wants to learn about Artificial Intelligence in US: This is the reason

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi addresses the party workers during an event in Ahmadabad, India, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. The elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held later this year. (AP Photo)

A PTI report today said Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is headed to the United States where he is likely to meet some of the pioneers of research on artificial intelligence (AI). The report surprised many as it came at a time when Rahul appeared to have given a new lease of life to beleaguered Congress’ Gujarat campaign ahead of assembly elections in the state.

On Monday, Rahul had slammed demonetisation and unemployment in PM Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat. Rahul’s reported decision to visit the US led to speculations that the Congress vice-president is trying to escape the heat of political campaign in Gujarat. He has been accused of this in past as well. However, such speculations do not seem to have any concrete basis.

Rahul had recently returned from Norway. The PTI report, quoting Congress sources, made it clear that Rahul is preparing for the US visit to “expand his thoughts about artificial intelligence.” A top Congress leader told PTI that the idea behind Rahul’s US visit is “to bring back knowledge and implement it at the policy level in the Congress party’s vision documents.”

According to the news agency, Congress sources said Rahul wants India to lead in the niche area after software development, in which the country is already one of the global leaders. At present, artificial intelligence is still at a nascent stage in India, while countries like China have made heavy investments for research into artificial intelligence.

During his visit to Norway, Rahul had met leaders in the field of biotechnology.

In the US, Rahul’s visit will be facilitated by the chairman of Overseas Congress and innovator Sam Pitroda, who was one of the main brains behind telecom revolution in the country. PTI reported Rahul will also address a conference on ‘India At 70: Reflections On The Path Forward’ at University of California, Berkeley, on September 11.