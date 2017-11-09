Why President of France Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India was postponed until 2018; here is big setback

The decision came in after the International Solar Alliance (ISA) summit was scheduled for a later date. (Reuters)

The 39-year-old President of France, Emmanuel Macron’s first visit to India has been postponed until early next year. The decision came in after the International Solar Alliance (ISA) summit was scheduled for a later date. Macron was scheduled to visit India from December 8 to 10 and the ISA summit was due on December 9.

A source has told The Indian Express that the reasons behind the postponement of the ISA summit were many.

The source explained that the biggest rationale behind the decision taken last Friday was no certainty about 15 countries ratifying the ISA and that if this situation remained, the summit would have had no significance.

The ISA was launched on November 30, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then French President Francois Hollande in Paris. The alliance was signed in the presence of the ex-Secretary-General of the United Nations, on the first day of UN Climate Change Conference, COP21.

Officials from both the countries have decided to reschedule the visit till early 2018, sometime in February 2018.

The 15th country to ratify the ISA framework agreement was the Republic of Guinea. The country signed the framework on Monday. With 15 ratifications, the ISA framework agreement shall enter into force on the 30th day after the date of deposit of the relevant instrument, which is December 6, 2017. The following are the 15 countries that have submitted the formal Instrument of ratification: Bangladesh, Comoros, Fiji, France, Ghana, Guinea, India, Mali, Mauritius, Nauru, Niger, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan and Tuvalu. As of November 6, 44 countries have signed the ISA Framework Agreement.

ISA is the first international intergovernmental treaty-based organisation headquartered in India.

ISA aims to provide a stage for the cooperation of solar resource-rich countries where the global community, with government agencies and private companies, various industries, can make a contribution to help increase the use of solar energy.