Why Power Star Pawan Kalyan requested police to extend his personal security cover

Film star and Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan today requested police to extend his personal security cover to prevent untoward incidents,lest the state government be held responsible for any eventuality. Kalyan, who is camping in Vijayawada now for the party’s foundation day celebrations, wrote to the state Director General of Police M Malakondaiah in this regard today. “While thanking you for the security arrangements made for my party event, I request you to continue my personal security cover beyond March 14.” I am not asking this to show off, but my safety is linked to delicate socio-political issues in the state. That may have a serious impact on general public life in case of any attack on me,” he noted in the letter.

He recalled certain instances in the past that caused law and order issues during his tours in various parts of the state. The actor said he was seeking protection in view of such incidents. If police plead helplessness in extending security cover, the state government should take responsibility for any eventual incidents, he said and expressed the hope that his request would be accepted.