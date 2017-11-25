Why Padmavati was not cleared by CBFC? The reason will shock you

The Central Board of Film Certification refused to certify Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati. (Source: Twitter)

Last week, the Central Board of Film Certification refused to certify Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati. Back then, various media reports suggested that the decision was taken as the makers left the application ‘incomplete’. However, in latest development, while talking to Hindustan Times, CEO of the Censor Board, Anurag Srivastav said that the decision was taken as the disclaimer was not mentioned by the makers. “The disclaimer had not been mentioned by the makers. We need an official thing from the makers about what your stand on this actually is. Is it based on fiction, or based on historical facts – you have to put it completely. By leaving that out, the document was (deemed) incomplete, because for examination purposes, we need to know what they (makers) are saying,” he said.

Padmavati was submitted to the CBFC a few days prior to its release and not the stipulated 68 days that is mentioned in the rules. Even though this rule has been there for a long time, it was not put into strict action as it was considered impractical. Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Padmavati was scheduled to release on December 1 but the date was postponed by the makers voluntarily.

While many states are demanding a ban on the movie, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday said she would welcome “Padmavati” director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team to the state and make special arrangements for the film’s premiere and release.

“If they (Bhansali and producer) cannot release Padmavati in any other state, we will make special arrangements for it in our state. Bengal will be very happy and Bengal will be proud to do that. We will take care of it.Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his Padmavati team are welcome in our state,” she said at the India Today Conclave East, 2017. On November 20, the chief minister had tweeted, “The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves”.