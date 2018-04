Why not a single toilet was built in Delhi under Swachh Bharat Mission; CAG reveals surprise reason

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its report pointed out that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party government had not allocated mission funds to Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) as per their requirements.

No toilet was built in Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission. According to a CAG report, funds of over Rs. 40 crore has been lying ‘idle’ in banks. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its report pointed out that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party government had not allocated mission funds to Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) as per their requirements.

“Not a single toilet was constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission in two and half years since its inception on October 2, 2014. All the fund totalling Rs 40.31 crore allocated for this purpose is idling in banking; as the monitoring and evaluation mechanism prescribed in the scheme was not worked upon. This shows that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) did not give adequate importance to the implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission Scheme,” the report said.

The CAG report was tabled in Delhi Assembly on Tuesday. The implementing agencies comprising MCDs and DUSIB received a total of Rs 40.31 crore under the Mission including Rs 10.08 crore as state share, but the entire fund remained unutilised as of March, 2017. “NDMC, SDMC and DCB did not assess the requirement of household toilets, but the Mission funds totalling Rs 16.92 crore was released to them for construction of household toilets,” the CAG report said.

The auditing body said the DUSIB, responsible for making slums and JJ clusters in the city open defecation free (ODF), did not receive the state share from the Delhi government.

“The DUSIB received (as in January, 2016) an amount of Rs 6.86 crore, including the state share of Rs 1.71 crore

(25 per cent of the total cost) against Rs 41.49 crore required by them.

“Though the body actively followed up with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for state share (60 per cent ) for construction of community toilets, the GNCTD did not release the same during 2016-17. Therefore, DUSIB refunded the entire fund of Rs 6.86 crore it received under the Mission,” the CAG said in its report.

The CAG also added that beneficiaries of unauthorised colonies were not considered for construction of household toilets under the Mission, which means “most of the habitats known for lack of toilet facilities were excluded from the Mission at the planning stage itself”.