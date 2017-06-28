Why Mamata Banerjee thinks GST is another epic blunder after demonetisation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being congratulated after getting UN Public Service Award on ‘Kanyasree’ project at Red road in Kolkata on Monday. (PTI Photo)

GST Launch: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called GST rollout another “epic blunder” of the Centre after demonetisation. She has also said that her party TMC will not attend the GST rollout programme on June 30 midnight. In a Facebook post, Banerjee flayed the “unnecessary hurry” to roll out GST. The TMC supremo termed the GST roll-out as another “epic blunder” by the Centre. “Our Parliamentary Party has decided not to attend the 30th June, 2017 midnight programme at Parliament House to celebrate GST, as a mark of protest,” she said. The post explains why she is against the GST roll out from July 1.

Read the full text of Mamata Banerjee’s post against GST on Facebook:

We are deeply concerned about GST implementation. After demonetisation, this unnecessary disastrous hurry is another epic blunder of the Centre.

We have been for GST from the beginning but are very worried now with the way the Central Government is going ahead with the implementation. Our repeated suggestions to take some more time to properly implement GST have fallen in deaf ears. The entire business community, especially the small and medium ones, are scared and confused. Only 60 hours are left before this ill planned launch and no one knows for sure what’s happening!Essential commodities such as medicines are not available in many places and prices of various commodities are rising for lack of clarity and mismanagement.

Essential commodities such as medicines are not available in many places and prices of various commodities are rising for lack of clarity and mismanagement. We have always been fighting for maintaining the federalist structure of the country, even if Bengal at times was the lone voice and conscience of the GST Council.There are almost 20 different taxes in the present tax regime and we felt that one single tax and integration of all markets across the country will provide big relief to all.

The current ruling party at the Centre had initially strongly opposed GST for over 7 years and suddenly did a somersault on coming to office as a champion of GST.We are saying that the economy is not yet ready to face the GST from the 1st of July, 2017. The 3 days strike declared by the Textile Industries of India provides evidence to our deep concerns on the lack of preparedness.

Small business entities are not yet ready with the basic requirements like invoice, accounting system, IT system, etc. Another piece of evidence of unpreparedness comes from the fact that the 'Return Form' had to be simplified for the first 6 months as all systems are not in place.

It is shocking that the e-Waybill System is not yet designed and States are being asked to run their own systems as a stopgap arrangement. We feel, at least 6 months will further be necessary to notify all rules and procedures and give enough time to the stakeholders, particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises to successfully implement the GST. Otherwise a chaotic situation may arise in our vast economy for which the Government of India will be primarily responsible. I hope the voices of the people and businesses is being heard and being paid heed to, by the Central Government.

Otherwise a chaotic situation may arise in our vast economy for which the Government of India will be primarily responsible. I hope the voices of the people and businesses is being heard and being paid heed to, by the Central Government.

Our Parliamentary Party has decided not to attend the 30th June, 2017 midnight programme at the Parliament House to celebrate GST, as a mark of protest. I thought of sharing this with all of you.

I thought of sharing this with all of you.