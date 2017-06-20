Why Madhya Pradesh Congress leader slapped his own party worker during protest against BJP government

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Singh allegedly slapped a party worker. (Video grab)

Madhya Pradesh: A video has emerged showing Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Singh aka Rahul Bhaiyya slapping a party worker during a protest in Sagar against recent Farmers’ death in Mandsaur. The Congress leader, however, denied he slapped the party worker. Singh said he did not hit the worker but only pushed him away. “When we were going to submit a memorandum to the district collector, some workers were getting angry. I stopped them as we wanted peaceful protest,” PTI reported him as saying.

The incident took some attention away from the Congress protest. Singh is Leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly. On Sunday, he claimed that no bullet was found in the autopsy report of the farmers who had died in police firing during farmers’ agitation in Mandsaur on June 6. “No bullet was found in the bodies of the farmers killed in the police firing (on June 6) during post-mortem. I demand forensic examination of policemen’s guns to know the truth behind missing bullets,” the Congress leader told reporters in Sagar.

Responding to Ajay Singh’s claim that autopsy found no bullets, Mandsaur superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI that the police would look into the facts before making any comment.

WATCH Congress leader slaps own party worker during protest against MP government

#WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Singh aka Rahul Bhaiyya slaps party worker during a protest in Sagar for pelting stone at police pic.twitter.com/Y686ghXRlF — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017

In Delhi on Sunday, Congress attacked PM Narendra Modi-led Centre and Shivraj Singh Chauhan dispensation in Madhya Pradesh over farmers’ protests. The Congress alleged that Modi government wants a “Kisan mukt bharat” (India free of farmers). According to PTI, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the BJP rode to power in 2014 promising to give farmers a price for their yield which would be 50 per cent more than the production cost.

The Minimum Support Price (MSP), however, has been witnessing a decline, he added. While targeting the Madhya Pradesh chief minister over the death of five farmers in police firing during their protests in Mandsaur, Scindia also questioned his “reluctance” behind not waiving the loans of the farmers of the state when its neighbours, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, had announced it.