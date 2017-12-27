Why L-G Anil Baijal has ‘stalled’ Arvind Kejriwal’s home delivery of services scheme in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with L-G Anil Baijal. (PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s ambitious plan to home deliver essential public services in Delhi has hit a roadblock, following objection from L-G Anil Baijal. The Delhi government claims that its proposal has been rejected by Baijal. However, in a statement L-G said Delhi government is “advised to reconsider the proposal and suggested an alternate model.” Here is all you need to know about the controversy and the reasons for which Baijal asked Kejriwal to reconsider the scheme:

What is the home delivery of services scheme of Delhi government?

Last month, Delhi government had announced that it would roll out a scheme within three to four months to enable citizens to get 40 public services, including caste certificates and driving licence, at their doorstep. CM Kejriwal had taken a decision in this regard in a Cabinet meeting. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had then claimed this is “home delivery of governance” being done for the first time in the country. Sisodia had said the government would hire a private agency to implement the scheme. “Mobile Sahayak (facilitators) will be hired through the agency that would set up call centres. Various certificates such as caste, new water connection, income, driving licence, ration card, domicile, marriage registration, duplicate RC and change of address in RC, will be covered under the scheme in the first phase,” Sisodia had said.

Explaining the scheme through an example, Sisodia had said, Giving an example, if a person wants to apply for a driving licence, he or she will have to call a designated call centre and register their details. Thereafter, the agency would assign a ‘Mobile Sahayak’, who will visit the applicant’s residence and get the required documents, he said. “The Mobile Sahyak will be equipped with all necessary machines such as biometric devices and a camera. For home delivery services, the applicant would be charged a nominal fee which is yet to be decided,” Sisodia said. In the second phase, 30 more services will be added to the scheme, he said.

How the new flashpoint between Kejriwal government and Delhi L-G came to the fore

The new flashpoint between Delhi government and the L-G came to the fore after Sisodia posted a series of tweets on Tuesday. “LG rejects proposal of doorstep delivery of 40 govt services like caste-birth-address certificates, licences, social welfare schemes, pensions, registrations..etc. LG sends it back for reconsideration. LG says digitalization of services enough. No need for doorstep delivery. Most of these services r already digital. Yet, long queues in offices. Despite digitalization, most people still hv to run around govt offices with docs etc. Under doorstep delivery scheme, a govt rep wud visit ur house on a ph call to collect, certify n upload ur docs. LG has taken decision without knowing field reality. Announcement of doorstep delivery scheme was welcomed by all sections of society,” Sisodia said.

“Huge setback in Del govt’s efforts to provide good and corruption free governance. Should LG have power to express difference of opinion with elected govt on such critical matters of public interest n be able to scuttle such measures? Public hugely suffering because of that,” he added.

LG says digitisation enough. Elected govt says digitisation needs to be coupled wid doorstep delivery LG does not agree So, the question is – in a democracy, in such a situation, who shud have final say – LG or elected govt?? http://t.co/o1iNid6sxa — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 27, 2017

Delhi CM Kejriwal also commented on the issue today. “LG says digitisation enough. Elected govt says digitisation needs to be coupled wid doorstep delivery. LG does not agree. So, the question is – in a democracy, in such a situation, who shud have final say – LG or elected govt??,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Today I feel sad for people of Delhi… pic.twitter.com/L7LLLHDuRP — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017

Why has the L-G ‘stalled’ the scheme?

In a statement on Tuesday, L-G said it had advised: “to reconsider the proposal in its present form and has suggested considering the alternative model to eliminate corruption and improve public service delivery.”

Baijal said that the proposal of Kejriwal government had implications for “safety and security of women and senior citizens”, besides, the possibility of corruption, bad behaviour, breach of privacy, loss of documents and would incur unnecessary expenditure for the government and the people. The L-G also pointed out that the trips by mobile “shahayaks” would add to the congestion and pollution on roads.

Baijal suggested the Delhi government to shift to 100 per cent online delivery of services. “This is achievable in Delhi as 35 out of 40 services proposed by the government for doorstep delivery are already available online,” the statement read.