Why Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wants to appear on a TV show; this is big question everyone is asking!

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not had an easy relationship with the media since the controversial comment he reportedly made months ago by asking journalists to “Get out,” ahead of a meeting with the BJP-RSS leaders. Now he is all set to appear in a serialised TV show titled ‘Nam Munnotu’ which means ”We move Forward”. The Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) is producing this TV show. An interactive session has also been planned so that the CM can answer queries on issues that are highlight per episode.

The proposed TV show will have one theme for a debate per show and it will showcase a series of debates that highlight the state’s development and achievements under the CPM-led government ever since it came to power in the state under the leadership of Vijayan. ”We Forward” is the title of the half-hour show and it will be anchored by journalist-turned-legislator, Veena George, who was a journalist and later became an MLA, with the support of the Left. As of now, the show aims to focus on highlight one issue per episode and the buzz, as per local media reports, is that the TV show will be telecasted by more than one TV channel in the state.

For the TV show featuring Kerala’s developments under the leadership of CM Pinayari Vijayan, a panel of subject matter experts and ordinary people will form part of the audience per episode. As of now, the TV show’s episodes that have already been shot touch upon Kerala’s development in the areas of agriculture, women’s security, children’s rights and women empowerment, among others. However, the number of episodes has not been decided yet.

Way back when the CPM came to power from 1996 to 2001 in Kerala, the then Chief Minister E.K.Nayanar had conducted a phone-in programme which was a popular hit with the masses. His sense of humour and style of speaking captured public interest and curiosity like never before. People, including those who were not supporters of the party that he represented, remained glued to Nayanar’s TV show.

The big question that everyone is now asking is – Will Pinarayi Vijayan be able to pip EK Nayanar when it comes to tackling sensitive questions with a distinct sense of humour as Nayanar had demonstrated?

Let’s wait and watch!