Why Indore hotel collapsed in Madhya Pradesh? It crashed like house of cards! Top 10 points

A three-storey building collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand in Indore on Saturday at around 10 pm. The building was at least 60 years old and in a bad shape, police inspector Sanju Kamle said. The building collapse has claimed 10 lives so far. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan expressed his condolence for the victims of the mishap on Twitter. While eyewitnesses have claimed the building collapsed after a car rammed into the pillar of the building, civic authorities haven’t ruled out the possibility but said nothing could be ascertained until the probe was concluded.

Here are top 10 developments in the Indore building collapse incident:

1. The three-storey hotel-cum-lodge was located near the congested area of Sarvate Bus Stand in Indore. The building had around 15 rooms and was old and dilapidated. Locals say that after a car rammed into the pillar of the building, the structure came crashing down at around 10 pm.

2. Twelve injured people were taken to government Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) hospital where 10 succumbed to their injuries on Saturday. Two others are still being treated at the hospital.

3. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the death of people and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The government will also bear the expenses of the victims’ treatment.

4. Choti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Sanju Kamle, who is investigating the matter, said the building was in a terrifying condition but the owner had tried to conceal it by painting and decorating it superficially. Some repair work was already going on in the building for some days. First, a wall of the building collapsed then the entire structure came crashing down like a house of cards.

5. The civic body is now trying to ascertain how much illegal construction had been done on the premises by the owner. Civic commissioner said a thorough investigation was under process.

6. Two buildings adjoining the 60-year hotel cum lodge too has suffered the consequences of the deadly collapse. Residents of these buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. The detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted by an additional district magistrate (ADM)-rank official.

7. Four of those who died in the mishap were identified as Rakesh Rathore (26), Raju Sen (40), Anand Porwal (27) and Harish Soni (65). The identities of the other six deceased, including two women, were yet to be established.

8. Police have said names of 40 guests were mentioned on some recent dates in the hotel’s register. Seven to eight employees had been working in the hotel.

9. Rescue operation continued throughout Saturday night. It was hampered for a while because of the huge number of onlookers, who had thronged the area.

10. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera and within hours of its release, it went viral in the social media. An investigation is underway as the collector orders a magisterial inquiry into the incident.