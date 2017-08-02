Why high speed vehicles are allowed to be imported, Madras high court asks Centre

The observation was made by the court while hearing an appeal by the state transport corporation. (File photo)

The Madras High Court, while observing that high-speed vehicles risk the lives of innocent people on roads, suo motu impleaded the Union revenue secretary in a related case on Tuesday. It also wanted to know the reason behind allowing imports of such vehicles, Indian Express reported. The high court asked the official whether it was possible to avoid import of such vehicles. The observation was made by the court while hearing an appeal by the state transport corporation against the award of various amounts in favour of the claimants in a road accident involving two buses, in which at least two people had lost their lives and 29 others were injured .

While referring to section 112 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which suggested speed limit for different types vehicles with effect from July 1, 1989, the court said, “When the permissible speed limit, as specified in the above tabular column, does not exceed 65 km per hour, it is not known as to how the Indian auto mobile manufacturers are allowed to manufacture vehicles fitted with high-speed engines, capable of travelling (at a speed of) much more than 100 km per hour”.

“If the automobile manufacturers are prohibited from manufacturing such vehicles, the question of limiting the speed would not arise and even if the driver intends to drive the vehicle at a high speed, it will not be possible. Hence,the speeding of vehicles needs to be controlled at the threshold itself at the manufacturing stage,” the court was further quoted as saying by the paper.

The court also asked the secretary of Tamil Nadu transport department to find out ways to implement such a condition for vehicle manufacturers and report back to the court. While reminding both the Centre and state authorities on questions raised by it on July 8 and August 19 2015, which were still not answered, the court asked them to answer by August 21 this year, Indian Express reported.