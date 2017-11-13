Why did PM Narendra Modi visit this rice institute in Manila?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PIB Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his 3-day visit to the Philippines yesterday and he visited the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Los Banos today. The IRRI is a global rice research centre where the PM got a briefing from the scientists about what the world-famous institute is working on – it is working towards developing a better quality of rice seeds to address issues relating to food scarcity. A large number of Indian scientists are working at the Rice Institute that is located at an urban locality situated at a distance of around 65 kms from Manila, the capital of the Philippines. The organisation is engaged in providing rice science for a better world while ensuring environmental sustainability.

What PM Modi has highlighted through his visit is the importance the country attaches to the cutting edge research that is being carried out there. The Government of India has partnered with IRRI to achieve food security through cutting-edge collaborative research & strengthening of national agricultural research & extension systems (NARES). The partnership between India and IRRI began back in 1967 through the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. India-IRRI’s success began with the introduction of HYV rice-IR8 dubbed ‘miracle rice’ in 1960s. With the current re3search and development, the two aim to develop flood tolerant/submerged rice varieties. The institute is exploring rice genes-responsible for agronomically useful traits. In addition, through the partnership between the two, they are trying to improve grain quality and nutritional content.

The IRRI, which has offices in 17 countries, is known for its work in developing rice varieties that contributed to the Green Revolution in 1960s. The Indian government is also setting up a regional centre of the IRRI in Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s constituency, to develop high-yielding rice varieties. “The Varanasi Centre would help increase farmers’ income by enhancing and supporting rice productivity, reducing cost of production, value addition, diversification and enhancement of farmers’ skills,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. The spokesperson for the external affairs ministry, Raveesh Kumar said the IRRI has successfully collaborated with Indian Council for Agricultural Research to introduce drought- tolerant, flood-tolerant and salt-tolerant varieties of rice in India.