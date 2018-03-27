Why did Arvind Kejriwal say ‘sorry’? Under fire from within, AAP to explain Delhi CM’s apology spree to workers at local meetings

The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has decided to begin dishing out explanations to party workers at ground zero to clear the furore over its convener Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to apologise to his political rivals. (PTI)

The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has decided to begin dishing out explanations to party workers at ground zero to clear the furore over its convener Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to apologise to his political rivals. According to a media report, the AAP will start giving explanations to its volunteers from next month at zonal meetings.

Kejriwal had earlier this month written apology letters to former Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for levelling false allegations about his alleged involvement in drugs trade in the state. Days later, he had apologised to senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari for making defamatory comments against him. The Delhi CM had also apologised to senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal and his son Amit for making ‘baseless’ allegations.

Since then, various party leaders are of the view that Kejriwal’s apology letters to his political rivals have invited unwanted embarrassment to the party which stormed to power in Delhi with a brute majority in 2015 on an anti-corruption plank. Besides denting his personal image, his decision also badly hit the morale of the party workers.

Party’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said that party workers are not happy with the decision and thus, “we will discuss with them during the local area meetings and tell them the reasons behind doing this”. Earlier, the party had said that this was done on the suggestions of the party’s legal team, something that many of its volunteers had not taken too kindly to.