Why debates on human rights only highlight rights of terrorists

Why does the debate on human rights only highlight the rights of terrorists and not the victims, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked. (Image: IE)

Why does the debate on human rights only highlight the rights of terrorists and not the victims, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked. In acts of terror, the victims are the biggest sufferers, but debates on human rights only highlight the rights of terrorists and the crime’s perpetrators, and not those of the victims, he said while addressing the Common Wealth Law Ministers’ Conference in the Bahamas. Later, the meeting adopted in its outcome that “terrorism could have no justification and that acts of terror were the most egregious violation of human rights of victims”.

A release issued today by the law ministry said that this was for the first time that the meet adopted an outcome on terrorism. Participating in the discussions on counter-terrorism and the use of information and technology, Prasad said that India had long been a victim of the most vicious terrorism unleashed from across the border. He also underlined the need for working together to address the concerns on cyber security and data privacy.

The minister also informed delegates of the Commonwealth nations that India is not only working towards ensuring a robust data protection regime, but is also committed to create a safe and secure cyber space. He emphasised the need for using data analytics and cyber forensics for better investigation of terror attacks.