Why Dadar Parsi Colony residents in Mumbai are opposing road widening plans of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

The Dadar Parsi Colony are upset with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The residents of Parsi Colony in Dadar are opposed to the BMC’s plan to widen a few roads as they fear that the road widening would reduce the green cover in the area, according to a report in Times of India. Earlier, in Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) meeting, the BMC had tabled a proposal to widen roads in Dadar Parsi Colony, the report added. Noteworthy, the roads encircle gardens, including Rustom Tirandaz Garden, Wadala Garden and Wadia Park, located near the Macherji Edulji Joshi statue.

The residents expressing dissatisfaction over the entire road widening process said this kind of development was uncalled for as they do not have a problem with the existing road width, the TOI report adds. The BMC had tabled the proposal to widen roads in Dadar Parsi Colony that are less than 9m.

“We have met the local ward officials to discuss the issue,” Zarine Engineer of the Macherji Edalji Joshi Residents Association said. “We have also launched a signature campaign objecting to BMC’s proposal,” he added.

“BMC had approached MHCC officials with schematic plans for widening the roads, now we have sought a detailed planned keeping in view the objections over loss of green cover,” an MHCC official said in the TOI report.