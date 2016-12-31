Why continue restrictions on withdrawing money: P Chidambaram

In a tweet, Chidambaram asked: “PM (Prime Minister) asked for forbearance until December 30. That is over. Why are restrictions on withdrawing money continuing?” (PTI)

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked the Centre why restrictions continued on withdrawing money after the deadline of December 30 for restoring order post-demonetisation had past.

In a tweet, Chidambaram asked: “PM (Prime Minister) asked for forbearance until December 30. That is over. Why are restrictions on withdrawing money continuing?”

“Will all ATMs be functional and have sufficient cash from Jan 2? If not, why not?”

“Will there be no demand hereafter for black money capitation fee for admission to medical and engineering colleges,” he asked.

“Will no bribes be given or taken after Jan 2?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scrapping of high-denomination currency notes on November 8, and subsequently sought 50 days to put things in order.