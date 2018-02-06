BITS Pilani Hyderabad student suicide case: What was the reason behind the extreme step?

He was third-year student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE).

It came as a big shocking news when a BITS Pilani student was found hanging at its Hyderabad campus hostel. A 21-year-old engineering student of BITS Pilani had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in the institute’s Hyderabad campus, according to police. The unfortunate incident took place on Monday.

Details of the matter:-

– His name is Raghav Shantaram

– He was from Chennai

– He was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room by a friend at around 1:45 PM on Monday, Jawaharnagar Police Station Inspector V V Chalapathi said

Why he took this extreme step?

– “Some of his friends have told police that he had failed in one subject. It is not clear if this was the cause,” the Inspector said.

– “Raghav went to his room yesterday after watching a cricket match. This afternoon, one of his friends knocked on the door but there was no response. When the door was broke open, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan. He had used a blanket. No suicide note was found,” the police official said.

– His parents have been informed.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.