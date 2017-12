Delhi Metro Magenta line will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. However, one significant name which is missing from the list of guests is that of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Metro Magenta line will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. However, one significant name which is missing from the list of guests is that of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This has garnered a lot of eyeballs. AAP leader Ashutosh has even wondered how PM Modi can be so “narrow-minded.” This assumes significance as it is known that PM Modi and CM Kejriwal do not share cordial political relationship and the AAP convener has time to time taken potshots at Modi over an array of issues. While the war of words will continue, everyone is eager to know what could be the possible reason behind exclusion of Kejriwal’s name for Delhi Metro Magenta line inauguration. It has been learnt that invitation list was formulated by Uttar Pradesh government. Moreover, Noida Authority is organising the event. Principal Secretary to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Avanish Awasthi, said that only the Noida section of the line is being inaugurated on December 25. “That is why an invitation has not been sent to the Delhi chief minister,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express report.

Both the Delhi government and the Centre are equal stakeholders in the DMRC. This also comes in the wake of the much hyped tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre over the recent Metro fare hike. An AAP leader said, “The DMRC has not followed protocol — by not inviting the chief minister to the event and by holding the inauguration in Noida. This is without precedent. The Delhi government has an equal stake in the Metro and is a shareholder.” Notably, in 2009, when the Metro first entered Uttar Pradesh, the then chief ministers of Delhi and UP, Sheila Dikshit and Mayawati, were present at the opening.

Kejriwal will miss the ceremony even as this is the third Metro line to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2017. He had earlier inaugurated the Kochi Metro in June and the Hyderabad Metro in November. He will travel on the stretch, according to reports.

PM Modi will also address the gathering at the Botanical Garden Metro Station after taking a ride along the new section of the transport network. The 12.64-km stretch runs between Kalkaji and Noida’s Botanical Garden and accounts for a travel time of 19 minutes, thus facilitating easy access for commuters from South Delhi to Noida, and vice versa.