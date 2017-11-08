Raghuram Rajan offered AAP Rajya Sabha seat: Why doesn’t Arvind Kejriwal want to nominate party leaders?

The news of ‘ex-RBI chief Raghuram Rajan being offered AAP Rajya Sabha MP seat from Delhi’ came as a big surprise for many. (Photos from PTI and social media)

The news of ‘ex-RBI chief Raghuram Rajan being offered AAP Rajya Sabha MP seat from Delhi’ came as a big surprise for many, even for political pundits. According to media reports, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan may become Rajya Sabha MP vis support from Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Reportedly, AAP has offered Raghuram Rajan an RS MP seat from Delhi. Here the big question is – Why Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t want own AAP leaders to go to Rajya Sabha as MPs from Delhi?

Reportedly, Arvind Kejriwal wants people from various walks of life for AAP’s representation in Rajya Sabha as it may enhance party’s image in 2019 General Elections. Moreover, some media reports claim that by sending outsiders to Rajya Sabha, Arvind Kejriwal wants to end the rift within the party.

Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey were seen as the strong contenders for the Rajya Sabha berths.

The Arvind Kejriwal led party is entitled to three members in the Upper House whose term will begin in January.

Reportedly, an email to Raghuram Rajan has already been sent by AAP but the ex-RBI chief is yet to respond to it.

Rajan, at 40, was the first non-western and the youngest to become the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. He shot to big fame three years after he predicted a financial crisis at an annual gathering of economists and bankers in the US in 2005.

Raghuram Rajan was appointed RBI Governor by the previous UPA government in 2013. He expressed his willingness to continue for a second term but was not offered an extension by the current NDA government.