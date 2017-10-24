Why are some Indian Jawans learning Chinese language?

Now, Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh has said that Indian troops, particularly the ones in ITBP, are learning the Chinese language.

It’s no doubt that Indian forces are taking the Chinese threat seriously and are leaving no stone unturned to safeguard the border areas. More so after the recent Doklam standoff and other reported faceoffs between the troops of two countries. We have seen the footages of Indian and Chinese troops coming very close to each other and even conversing in whatever way possible. Now, Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh has said that Indian troops, particularly the ones in ITBP, are learning the Chinese language. Keeping in mind the frequent faceoffs between the Indian and Chinese troops, ITBP personnel are now learning Chinese during their basic training, Singh was reported as saying by PTI at the 56th Raising Day celebrations of ITBP in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

Rajnath also revealed that government is considering to build 50 more ITBP posts along the India-China border and using technology to ensure a round-the-year temperature of 20 degrees Celsius in all its high-altitude bases. The special plan also includes construction of 25 border roads in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The troops deployed above 9,000 feet will be given enhanced fleet of snow scooters to patrol the high-altitude areas of the 3,488-km-long Sino-Indian frontier and special lightweight winter clothing. “We are committed to enhancing your operational and infrastructure capabilities. Recently, we got a proposal to build 50 new border posts for the force and we are working on it,” the home minister was quoted as saying by PTI.