Why are doctors across India protesting? Here is all you need to know

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) called for a 12-hour shutdown to protest what it describes as the “anti-people and anti-patient” National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2017, that seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI). Because of this, many doctors across the country have gone on a protest. The IMA, which has 2.77 lakh members, has termed the Bill as anti-poor and anti-people and said it makes the system prone to corruption. It has demanded amendments in the Bill which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday and will come up in Lok Sabha for discussion today.

“The IMA strongly opposes this Bill and has no option but to take the issues to our patients and the people. To register our protest, routine medical services like OPD and elective surgeries across the country have been withdrawn between 6 am and 6 pm at our member hospitals and health institutions,” national president Ravi Wankhede had told news agency IANS.

The services of the government hospitals will remain unaffected but the outpatient department (OPD) services at private hospitals across the country will definitely be affected. The Bill purported to eradicate corruption, the IMA alleges, is “designed to open the floodgates of corruption”.

NMC is an anti-poor bill with pro-private management clause, it claimed and added, “The bill allows ayurvedic as well as homoeopathic doctors to practice allopathy after a six-month bridge course.”

IMA demands that one elected representative in NMC is from the Registered Medical Graduates of every state and there is no separate registration for AYUSH. It demands that the minimum qualification to practice modern medicine shall remain MBBS and there should not be any bridge courses.

IMA will facilitate deployment of 65,000 fresh MBBS graduates graduating every year in Rural Health Services with appropriate working conditions and incentives. Another demand is that no licentiate exam should be held after final MBBS examination. IMA has also proposed a common All India Final MBBS examination.

It demands that all the new Bill proposes to do away with permissions needed to start a medical college, allowing private medical colleges to increase undergraduate and postgraduate seats on their own, the IMA wants a legitimate inspection and appropriate regulation to run a medical college.