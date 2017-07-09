Why act by this man in Delhi Metro will please PM Narendra Modi no end; know what he did

The incident was filmed by a co-passenger named Shubham Verma who captured the entire incident

Most people in the country are aware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government’s Swachh Bharat drive that has a goal to cleanse India of its filth with the participation of the people. If more people come forward to clean their surroundings, than India can surely become the cleanest country in the world, the rvcj.com said. However, not everyone is in tune with that. For instance, while travelling in public transport many people leave litter behind them. However, not all are like that. There are others who make major contributions with their massive efforts. And this man did exactly that. In a mishap, his food was spilled in a metro coach while travelling. However, he surprised co-passengers and onlookers by getting down on his haunches and cleaning the food spilled by him in the train. The incident was filmed by a co-passenger named Shubham Verma who captured the entire incident on his mobile phone and shared the same on Facebook.

The man named Pranjal Dubey while travelling by metro was busy listening to music on his headphones. While taking out his water bottle, his tiffin fell on the floor and the food got spilled. Soon, the man kept the tiffin back, tore a paper from his copy and started cleaning the floor. He collected the entire spilled food in the paper and kept it in his bag, the report added. Everyone looked on in amazement as the entire scene unfolded before them.

Recently, an Indian Express reported a story of a young man named Nangjop Thabah, who had started a mission called No Litter Shillong in the Meghalaya capital. He had single-handedly started removing garbage thrown on the streets of the city and drains in his neighbourhood. Starting an initiative #AdoptaNeighbourhood, the man also urged the people of the city to join the cause. What had started as a small project, has now become a movement with scores of people joining to make their locality cleaner.

Last month, the man took it upon himself to clean his own neighbourhood along with his sister, a fellow volunteer and a young neighbour documenting the entire process.

Describing his experience on Facebook, he wrote, “What followed throughout the course of the drive were folks looking along at us with quiet disdain to questions such as “Phi leh aiu?” (What are you doing?) to more ridiculous ones like, “Phi ioh Scheme aiu na ka Sorkar”? (Which Scheme are you getting from the government?) Apparently, one can’t do a good deed for the local community without an agenda now.”