Who will be AAP’s Rajya Sabha candidates? These 3 names are most likely to get Arvind Kejriwal’s nod

AAP to announce its three nominations for the Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Lately, speculation have been doing rounds over the names of the three Aam Aadmi Party candidates to be sent to the Rajya Sabha. The Political Affairs Committee of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is likely to meet on Wednesday (January 3) to decide on which three members they will choose to fill the vacant Rajya Sabha seats. Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who are on a holiday, will convene a meeting of political affairs committee on Wednesday and make a formal announcement thereafter. Not to forget that the road to the selection process for the party hasn’t been rosier with Kumar Vishwas’ supporters staging a protest to choose him and many big names rejecting AAP’s offer to become the party’s Rajya Sabha seat candidate.

As per media reports, the names most likely to be nominated for the Upper House are – Sanjay Singh (Member of party’s Political Affairs Committee), Sushil Gupta, (a businessman-cum-social worker), and N D Gupta, (a chartered accountant in Rajya Sabha). Former CEO and chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland, Meera Sanyal and prominent UP-based poet Imran Pratapgarhi are also among the frontrunners for the AAP Rajya Sabha candidature, as per media reports. However, AAP is known for throwing up surprises.

Earlier, AAP had reached out to prominent personalities like Raghuram Rajan, Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, TS Thakur, NM Narayanamurthy, Kailash Satyarthi, and Sunil Munjal with its proposal for the Rajya Sabha Candidature. To the party’s disappointment, none of them expressed willingness to accept the offer. Reportedly, AAP leader Ashutosh was also asked but he turned down the offer to go to Rajya Sabha. Earlier, on Thursday, supporters of Kumar Vishwas had pitched tents in the party office, demanding that leaders who have worked in the anti-corruption movement should be sent to the Rajya Sabha. As per a PTI report, many AAP leaders had emphasised on sending to the Rajya Sabha, people from the fields of economics, law, and social work.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has maintained silence over the names and kept the cards close to his chest continuing the suspense.