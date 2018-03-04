Who was responsible for India’s partition – Jawaharlal Nehru or Jinnah? Farooq Abdullah’s answer sparks row

Abdullah said the creation of Pakistan happened due to Indian leaders’ refusal to accept minority status for Muslims and Sikhs in the country.

Kicking off a fresh row, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah never wanted a separate country for Muslims. Abdullah said the creation of Pakistan happened due to Indian leaders’ refusal to accept minority status for Muslims and Sikhs in the country. “Jinnah was not going to divide the country. The commission was delivered and the decision was taken that India would be divided. It said we will keep a special representation for Muslims. We will keep special dispensation for minorities and Sikh, but will not let the nation divide,” Abdullah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI (Jinnah Sahab Paki banane waale nahi theyy. Commission aaya, usmein faisla kiya gaya Hindustan ko divide nahi karenge. Hum special representation rakhenge Musalmanon ke liye. Minorities, Sikh ke liye special dispensation rakhenge, magar mulq ko divide nahi karenge).

He further claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and Sardar Patel’s contention to refuse to the commission’s decision led to Jinnah’s demand for Pakistan. He added that Jinnah agreed but Nehru, Azad and Sardar Patel did not agree to commission’s view. “When this did not happen it was then that Jinnah demanded for Pakistan. Or else there would have been no separation. There would have been no Bangladesh, no Pakistan; there would have been one India,” said Abdullah.

Speaking on Lok Sabha elections 2019, Abdullah expressed grave concerns over communalisation of politics and asked the BJP to desist from dividing the nation on religious lines.He said that polarisation of the country will be detrimental to its growth and progress.

Speaking on northeast elections, Abdullah defended Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying the latter needs some time to deliver results. Abdullah said that Gandhi has not failed in his opinion, adding, he has just become the president of Congress. Abdullah said Gandhi will be effectively able to grow in the organisation. Abdullah added that everyone has revival chances if one worked for the people.