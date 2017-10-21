Who was Rajesh Mishra? How RSS worker, journalist was murdered in UP’s Ghazipur?

Shocking incident. (ANI photo)

In a shocking incident, an RSS worker was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Ghazipur on Saturday and his brother suffered a bullet injury while trying to save him. The three assailants brandishing firearms attacked RSS worker Rajesh Mishra (40), who is also a journalist, when he and his brother were sitting in their building material shop in Brahmanpura Chatti this morning, circle officer Hridayanad Singh said. Reportedly, Rajesh Mishra was shot in his head. And, when his brother Amitesh Mishra (35) intervened, he was shot in the abdomen.

The brothers were taken to the district hospital in , where Rajesh was declared brought dead, while Amitesh was referred to Varanasi for treatment.

ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar said in Lucknow that two of the attackers have been identified. “Of the three assailants, two have been identified, and soon all of of them will be arrested,” he added.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Amitesh Mishra was working with Hindi daily Dainik Jagran.

Police officials suspect personal enmity could be the cause behind the attack.