Who was Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, the Congress strongman in Bengal appointed as first Indian match commissioner in FIFA World Cup

Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dead: Veteran Congress leader in 2006 became the first Indian to be a match commissioner in a FIFA World Cup game

Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dead: Former Information and Broadcasting Minister and veteran Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi today passed away at a private hospital in Delhi, according to reports. “He had been critically ill since the past one month and succumbed to the illness at 12.10 pm. His family members including wife Deepa Dasmunsi and their son were at his bedside at that time,” Apollo hospital authorities said. Congress has condoled the death. “Our deepest condolences on the passing of respected Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, our veteran Congress leader and former union minister. He will be greatly remembered for his contributions, especially to Indian Football,” the party said on its Twitter handle.

1. Dasmunsi, who was also Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, had suffered a massive cardiac arrest in 2008 that severely damaged one part of his brain because of the prolonged disruption of oxygen supply.

2. He is survived by his wife MP Deepa Dasmunsi and son Priyadeep Dasmuni. Dasmunsi was an avid follower of sports and a long-time head of All India Football Federation.

3. Dasmunsi was in coma since 2008.

4. Blood supply to a part of his brain was cut off causing irreversible damage during the cardiac arrest. His body systems were functional but he breathed through a tracheostomy tube attached to his neck and was fed through a PEG tube in his stomach. All basic life functions like breathing, blood pressure, sleep awake cycle were stable but he was not conscious of his surroundings.

5. Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi was an Member of Parliament from Raiganj, West Bengal. The constituency is now represented by his wife Deepa.

Watch this video

6. The influence of Dasmunsi in West Bengal politics can be gauged from the fact that he featured on the Congress’s 90-member campaign committee for the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections.

7. Dasmunsi in 2006 became the first Indian to be a match commissioner in a FIFA World Cup game when he performed the role in a group stage game between Australia and Croatia in the 2006 World Cup.

Read Also: Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dead at 72; Congress strongman was in coma since 2008

8. Dasmunsi was heading the Indian football governing body at the time of his stroke in 2008, which led to Praful Patel taking over as president.

9. It has been learnt that Dasmunsi was President of Indian Youth Congress in West Bengal from 1970 to 1971. The late leader entered the Indian Parliament in 1971. He was sworn in as Union Minister of State, Commerce in 1985. He was known for his strong anti-Left credentials.

10. He was the cabinet minister in Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting during the first term of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Dasmunsi’s dream to set up an AIIMS-like hospital in Raiganj remained unfulfilled. In 2014, this issue dominated an election contest between his wife and his brother in Raiganj that has been a Congress stronghold since 1999.

11. His family also took him to Germany for treatment and was consulting a UK-based hospital. In 2015, the BJP-led government said it would continue to pay for his hospital stay and “would not deny him treatment”.