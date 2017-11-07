Who was Prince Riaz? Last survivor of Royal family of Oudh, whose body was found outside Malcha Mahal in Delhi

It was three days after his death that the body of Prince Riaz was discovered. (Photo: IE)

Prince Riaz Oudh who lived in the 700-year-old dilapidated Malcha Mahal in Delhi was found dead outside his home on September 3. With no surviving relative, the last prince of the Royal family of Oudh died the way he lived, forgotten and alone. It was three days after his death that the body of Prince Riaz was discovered. According to Indian Express, there were no external injury marks on the Prince’s body or any suspicion of foul play. With his body being found, the bizarre and macabre story of the royal family of Oudh also ended. Prince Riaz Oudh lived alone in the Malcha Mahal, as his sister Sakina died a few month ago and his mother, the Begum had poisoned herself back in 1993.

The prince lived in a place where there was no electricity, no doors, no windows and no water, and was less of a palace and more a reminder of the fall of his family. According to people who visited the prince in his last days, as quoted in the report, Prince Riaz continued to pour water into a glass kept on the table, where his mother used to sit. His mother, the Begum of Oudh was an imperious woman, because of whom the Malcha Mahal was allotted to the royals of Oudh in May 1985. The Begun in her earlier days, stayed at the VIP lounge at the New Delhi railway station, with her fast-depleting stock of antiques and her loyal pack of ferocious hounds, as reported. She has fought a lone battle against the government for the return of their ancestral property in Lucknow but instead got the Malcha Mahal and a paltry monthly allowance of Rs 500 in exchange.

As reported by Indian Express, the prince in an interview back in 1997, spoke about the distress of her sister after the death of their mother. He ws quoted saying, “My sister is in deep distress and since the Begum died, (she) has been wearing black. She has not combed her hair even once.” The prince also said that their mother had died after consuming crushed diamonds, extracted from ornaments she never wore. According to a senior police officer, a police team from Nagaland, posted at the spot, told them that the prince had not been seen for a while. He said, “The prince was living in a pitiable condition. He used to ask people for food and one person from the locality would feed him. The prince would wander near the forested areas in Chanakyapuri and, for the past two-three days, there was no movement which was suspicious. When we looked into the matter, we found that he was lying on the floor inside his house on September 3.”