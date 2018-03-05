Who was Mufti Waqas? Know about Sunjuwan terror attack mastermind killed by Army today

Waqas, the alleged mastermind of the Sunjawan Army camp, was the operational commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed and was killed in the surgical operation on Monday.

The army today eliminated Mufti Waqas, the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist who is believed to be the mastermind of the Sunjuwan terror attack that took place last month. Waqas was killed during an army encounter in South Kashmir’s Awantipora. Waqas, the alleged mastermind of the Sunjawan Army camp, was the operational commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed and was killed in the surgical operation on Monday. Along with the Sunjawan Army camp attack, Waqas was also behind the suicide attack on a CRPF camp in South Kashmir’s Lethpora. While talking about the killing, an army official was quoted saying that a small team of the Army was acting on a specific intelligence input along with a specific intelligence input. Together they cordoned off the Hatwar area in Awantipur and carried out a “surgical attack” on a house.

Mufti Waqas, was a Pakistani nationalist who had infiltrated into the Kashmir Valley in 2017. According to officials, he was functioning as the operational commander of the terror outfit and had even sent out fidayeens or suicide bombers from Tral in South Kashmir to Jammu. It was then that the fidayeens had carried out their strike on the Army camp on February 10.

Reportedly, Waqas was also responsible radicalising local boys Fardeen Khandey and Manzoor Baba. The two boys were the one who had carried out a suicide attack in South Kashmir’s Lethpora on the CRPF camp on the intervening night of December 30 and December 31 last year.

The death of Mufti Waqas has dented the design of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as his killing comes after the terror group’s operational commander Noor Mohd Tantrey was eliminated in the same area on December 17. The Army stated that no collateral damage or civilian casualty has been recorded during the surgical operation.