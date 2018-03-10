Who was Moumita Saha? Bengali actress who committed suicide in her Kolkata flat

Saha had been living in her rented accommodation alone for the last couple of months.

The city of joy woke up today morning with a heartbreaking news when the body of a young 23-year-old Bengali actress, Moumita Saha was seen hanging from the ceiling fan in her room in Kolkata. As reported earlier, her body was found in her flat in the southern part of Kolkata’s Regent Park area according to the police. She was living in a rented accommodation and when she did not open her door since yesterday afternoon, her landlord even neighbours got the suspicious and informed police. The police entered the room by breaking the door only to find her body hanging. A suicide note was found from her flat which hinted that she was suffering from depression.

Saha belongs from Hooghly in Bandel district of West Bengal. The reason for her depression was that she was unable to break through in the film industry. After constant efforts of trying hard to make it big in the industry became depressed.

Saha had been living in her rented accommodation alone for the last couple of months. According to the police,”The house owner informed us today after the door of the flat was not opened since last afternoon.” The police officials confirmed that a probe has been initiated into Saha’s death. Police said that they are going to look for cues on her social media presence. Saha’s last post on Facebook appeared to be written out of depression. The Police also said that they are going to look her mobile call list as well.

This is not the first incident when such a suicide has been reported. In July 2017, Assamese actress Bidisha Bezbaruah was found dead at her residence in Gurgaon, Haryana. Bezbaruah’s husband, Nisheet was taken into the police custody. It was Bezbaruah’s father who filed a complaint against her husband. Bezbaruah was seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Jagga Jasoos.