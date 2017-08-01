Who was Lafikul Islam Ahmed? All Bodo Minority Students Union (ABMSU) calls indefinite bandh over his murder in Kokrajhar of Assam

Tension prevails in Kokrajhar after his murder. (Photo: Facebook)

Lafikul Islam Ahmed was the All Bodo Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU) president who was shot dead on Tuesday. Ahmed was murdered by unidentified assailants in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, police said, as per a report in news agency PTI. Two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire from an AK-47 rifle at Ahmed while he had gone to buy tiles at a shop in Titaguri Market, killing him on the spot and seriously injuring the shopkeeper, Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh said. Police found three empty AK-47 cartridges from the spot.

Tension prevails in Kokrajhar and its adjoining districts in Lower Assam with protesters coming out on the streets, PTI reported. Volatile situation was also reported in some places along the National Highway 31.

ABMSU has called an indefinite bandh in protest against the killing and has demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Security in all the districts of Lower Assam has been intensified following the killing.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condemned the incident and directed DGP Mukesh Sahay to review the prevailing situation.

I strongly condemn the killing of ABMSU president Lafikul Islam. Directed Assam police DGP to visit Kokrajhar & investigate: CM Sonowal — ANI (@ANI_news) August 1, 2017

A massive hunt has been launched to nab the killers and further investigations were on, police added.