Who was Kamala Das! The writer honoured by Google Doodle

Search engine giant Google today honoured Kamala Das with a doodle. She was one of the finest poet and short story writer in the country. She also wrote on a number of issues related to women, child care and politics among them. Kamala was born in Thrissur District of Kerala, on March 31, 1934, to V M Nair, who was a former managing editor of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, and Nalapat Balamani Amma, a renowned Malayali poet. Her childhood was spent her childhood between Calcutta, where her father was working in the Walford Transport Company which sold automobiles like Bentley and Rolls Royce and ancestral home in Punnayurkulam.

After suffering from acute diabetes and related illnesses, she passed away at the age of 75 in Pine on May 31, 2009. She was admitted to Jehangir Hospital with acute pneumonia and breathing problems for more a month. She had also won a number of awards including Sahitya Academy awards in 1984. Earlier, this month, Google honoured one of the famous writers of the twentieth century, Virginia Woolf, with a doodle on her 136th birthday. The search engine giant celebrated her iconic profile surrounded by the falling autumn leaves, which used to a frequent visual theme in her work).

Woolf was born in London in 1882. She grew up in a home having large library, and a frequent literary visitors come to call on her author and historian father. She would become an integral member of the Bloomsbury Group, a collective of contemporary intellectuals and artists.

She was schooled mostly in home in English classics and Victorian literature. Woolf began to write professionally in 1900. She was a very important figure in London literary society and a central figure in the influential Bloomsbury Group of intellectuals. Woolf published her first novel which was titled The Voyage Out in 1915, through the Hogarth Press, a publishing house which he established along with her husband, Leonard Woolf.