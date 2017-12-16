Who was Jeetendra Kumar Jha? The HRD ministry official found dead on railway tracks in Delhi

The body of Jha, an Indian Civil Accounts Service officer, was found on rail tracks on Monday in Palam. (Facebook)

HRD Ministry official Jeetendra Kumar Jha’s death has stunned everyone. The body of Jha, an Indian Civil Accounts Service officer, was found on rail tracks on Monday in Palam. Police have said that it is a case of suicide since a purported note was also found at the incident site, however, Jha’s family claims that he was killed. They allege that there was foul play in Jha’s death. RN Mishra, Jha’s brother-in-law, said the body was mutilated beyond recognition and that is why they could not identify it initially. “There were no clothes on the body. We don’t know why police are trying to prove it is Jha,” a relative was earlier quoted by IE. But after police showed a wallet and clothes, they identified the body. Jha, who was posted with the Human Resource and Development Ministry, had left home on Monday about 9.30 am. When he did not return by afternoon, his wife, Bhawna Jha, a dentist, approached the local police. Jha was not carrying his mobile phone and wallet, police said. As Jha remained missing even the next day, DCP Singh said a case of abduction was registered.

Here are key things to know about the deceased:-

1. Jeetendra Kumar Jha was a 1998-batch officer

2. He was currently an Indian Civil Accounts Service officer. Jha was posted in the training section of Ministry of Human Resource.

3. Jha was not going to the office and was on medical leave from September 28.

4. Jeetendra Kumar Jha went missing from Dwarka on Monday after he had gone for a morning walk.

5. According to police, the mutilated body of Jeetendra Kumar Jha was found near Delhi Cantt Railway Station on Tuesday.

The HRD Ministry official had was scared and was not even going to work and had been on leave. “Three-four months ago, he had said that he won’t live for long. He was scared for his life,” Mishra said. “He had even stopped visiting our house late in the night. If we had to meet him, we would have to visit his home,” Mishra recalled. It was for this reason that Jha had even started leaving his cell phone at home so that his location could not be tracked.

A suicide note was also recovered from Jha’s possession, in which he wrote that no one is responsible for his actions as per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh. He said police are verifying the authenticity of the note.