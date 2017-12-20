Who was Anju Ilyasi and how ‘India Most Wanted’ anchor Suhaib Ilyasi killed her?

It’s a murder case which shocked everyone. (Express photo)

It’s a murder case which shocked everyone. A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to former television serial producer Suhaib Ilyasi for killing his wife Anju 17 years ago. Additional Sessions Judge S K Malhotra imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Ilyasi, who was convicted on December 16 for stabbing to death his wife. The court also directed that Rs 10 lakh would be paid as compensation to parents of Anju which would be borne by Suhaib Ilyasi. Here are things to know about Anju Ilyasi and how India Most Wanted anchor Suhaib Ilyasi killed her:-

– According to the prosecution, the former TV producer gave a painful death to his wife Anju

– On Jan 10, 2000, Anju Ilyasi was found dead at their East Delhi residence with multiple stab wounds

– Anju was rushed to a hospital with stab wounds she received at her East Delhi residence

– On Jan 18, 2000, a panel of doctors at AIIMS confirmed that the injuries on the victim appear self-inflicted and suicidal.

Conviction

The conviction under section 302 of IPC for murder entails punishment either life imprisonment or death. Earlier, Ilyasi was only charged with milder sections including 304 B (dowry death) of the IPC. However, Anju’s mother Rukma Singh and sister Rashmi Singh moved the Delhi High Court which in August 2014 ruled that the TV producer would be tried under Section 302 for the offence of murder.

Who is Suhaib Ilyasi?

Suhaib had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show – ‘India’s Most Wanted’. He was arrested on March 28, 2000 and later charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.

On Dec 16, 2017, Delhi court convicted Suhaib Ilyasi of stabbing his wife to death. And, on Dec 20, the court sentenced Ilyasi to life imprisonment.