Heavy rains brought Mumbai to standstill recently. (ANI)

Dhunji S Wadia @dhunji

Duckworth Lewis method to be applied for office attendance today.

Mahesh Murthy @maheshmurthy

It is Visarjan Day. And all of us are Ganesh. #MumbaiRains

Partha Sinha @parthasinha

Now BMC can take credit for washing all the roads in Mumbai at one go. #SwachhBharat

Pratap Bose @pratap_bose

Strictly avoid travelling on Juhu Tara road…Anu Malik is singing on his balcony “Dekho Baarish ho rahi hai…”