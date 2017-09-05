Now, another woman comes into Dera picture, says no idea about Honeypreet; who is she?

Her name was also doing the rounds when there was speculation on who would succeed him. She is currently Dera chairperson. (Photo from ANI and social media)

Days after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was jailed for 20 years in rape cases of sadhvis, a huge search is on to nab his close aide Honeypreet Insan. Now, a new woman has come into the Dera picture. She is lesser known in public. And, she has given clarifications on speculations about the next Dera chief (if any) and where is Honeypreet. Her name is Vipassana Insan. Her name was also doing the rounds when there was speculation on who would succeed him. She is currently Dera chairperson.

On Tuesday, speaking to media, Dera chairperson Vipassana Insan said,”No link with Honeypreet Insan since 25th August.”

Also, when asked about Dera successor, she clarified, “No declaration from Dera about the successor.”

Moreover, reacting to the search orders given by Punjab & Haryana High Court, Vipassana Insan said, “We will cooperate with the administration. “We have requested the district administration to search our premises in (Sirsa) any time. We will cooperate with them in this exercise,” Dera Sacha Sauda Chairperson Vipassana Insan had said in Sirsa. She also said that licensed weapons had been deposited by Dera followers at Sirsa with the police authorities.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday appointed a retired sessions judge as the Court Commissioner to oversee the sanitisation process of Dera Sacha Sauda premises at Sirsa, housing the headquarters of the sect.

The order came after Haryana government filed a plea on Friday seeking permission to hold sanitisation process of the Dera headquarters at Sirsa under judicial supervision, following the incarceration of the sect chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, for raping two disciples.