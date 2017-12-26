All you need to know about Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Very few people know that ‘man of few words’, Vijay Rupani, was an active student leader in the state who led many agitations.

Vijay Rupani has been sworn in as the chief minister of Gujarat for the second time in a row. Rupani, who was chosen for the top-job after former CM Anandi Ben Patel retired, has an image more of an effective administrator than that of a leader. After the elections, there were rumours that BJP may replace Rupani with a new face. It was speculated that BJP leadership might even choose someone from the dominant Patidar community of the state. Rumours of Union Minister Smriti Irani’s appointment as next Gujarat chief minister also made the rounds. However, in the end, it was Rupani upon whom PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah put the responsibility of leading the state.

Early Days as an activist

Very few people know that ‘man of few words’, Rupani, was an active student leader in the state who led many agitations. During his college years, he worked as an activist of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and shouldered extra responsibility in Rajkot city and Gujarat Prant. Rupani was an active participant of Navnirman movement and Late Shri Jay Prakash Narayan-motivated anti-corruption movement under Chhatra Sanghrsha Samiti (Student Struggle Committee) established by him. In 1975, Rupani also faced imprisonment for one year in Bhavnagar Jail while protesting against Indra Gandhi’s Emergency. Rupani is also an active Swayam Sevak of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh. He was also known as the youngest MISA-vasi.

Career with BJP

– Vijay Rupani joined Bharatiya Janata Party at the age of 24 years.

-Rupani was appointed as the General Secretary of Rajkot City BJP. He later served as the General Secretary and Pradesh Spokesperson, Gujarat Pradesh BJP for four terms. Pradesh – President, Gujarat Pradesh BJP from 19th February to 9th August 2016

– He was famous as the as successful spokesman

– Also, know for organisational skills.

Career in state and national level politics

– Rupani entered public service in 1987 when he was elected as Corporator, Rajkot Municipal Corporation. During this sting, he served as the Chairman, (1) Drainage System Committee, Rakot Municipal Corporation, (2) Standing Committee, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, 1988-96.

– He later served as Mayor, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, between 1996-97.

-In Gujarat Government: Chairman, (1) Manifesto Implementation Committee, Govt. of Gujarat, 1988-2002, (2) Gujarat State Tourism Corporation, 2006, (3) Gujarat Municipal Finance Board, 2013.

– Parliamentary career: Rupani served as a member, Rajya Sabha, between 2006 to 2012. During this term, Rupani served as Member of various Committees of Rajya Sabha / Central Govt. such as Water Resource Committee, Committee on Subordinate Legislation, Human Resources Development Committee, Committee for Papers to be laid on the Table of the House, Foods and Consumers’

– Career as the chief minister: Rupani sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7th August, 2016. He held the portfolios of General Administration, Planning, Administrative Reforms and Training, Home, Industries, Ports, Mines and Minerals, Information and Broadcasting, Science and Technology, Climate Change and all policies and portfolios / subjects not allotted to other Ministers.

Personal Details:

Permanent Address: “Pujit”, 2/5, Prakash Society, Opp. Nirmala Convent School, Rajkot.

Present Address: Office: Swarnim Sankul-1, Sector-10

Gandhinagar – 382 010.

Residence: Minister’s enclave, Sector – 20,

Gandhinagar – 382 020.