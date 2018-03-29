Who is Vicky Wadhwa? Board names him as CBSE paper leak suspect, but students rally behind him

CBSE paper leak: Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) has named a Delhi-based person as a suspect in the paper leak scandal that hit Class XII and Class X board examinations this year. (IE)

CBSE paper leak: Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) has named a Delhi-based person as a suspect in the paper leak scandal that hit Class XII and Class X board examinations this year. Delhi Police have registered a case in relation to CBSE paper leaks against a man identified as Vicky Wadhwa, who runs a coaching centre in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar. CBSE said in a complaint to Delhi Police that it had received a fax on March 23 naming a person from Rajinder Nagar behind the leak. Vicky, as per the complaint, runs a coaching institute in the national capital. The complaint also named two schools in Rajinder Nagar for their inviolvement in the alleged leakage. Currently, he is being questioned by Crime Branch sleuths.

Who is Vicky Wadhwa

• 40-year-old Vicky Wadhwa has been detained by Delhi police today for his alleged involvement in the exam paper leak.

• Vicky is the owner of Delhi-based Vidya Coaching Centre, reported India Today.

• He holds a Bachelors degree in Computers from Delhi University and passed out in 1996.

• According to reports, Vicky allegedly sold copies of the question papers to students for Rs. 10,000-15,000.

• The tutor was detained following a series of raids launched by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

• He is being questioned by Crime Branch investigators.

• However, the students of the institute said that their teacher is not involved in the matter. ‘Vicky Sir is not involved in this matter,’ students of the institute said.

It was on March 26 when lakhs of students sat for the Economics paper and the CBSE Academic unit at Rouse Avenue received an unaddressed envelope in the evening. The letter contained four sheets of hand written answers of the Economics paper. The complaint said that it was indicated in the papers kept inside the envelope that the question paper was leaked and circulated through WhatsApp group numbers.

Following a complaint by the regional director of CBSE, the Delhi Police said they have registered two cases. The first case was lodged on March 27 in connection with the leak of economics paper. The other was registered on March 28 pertaining to mathematics paper. The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.