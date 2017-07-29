Who is Trivago ad guy: Meet Abhinav Kumar; the man who has become internet sensation

Kya Aapne Kabhi Online Hotel Search Kiya Hai?

Do you watch TV? Do you watch videos on YouTube? If the answer to these two questions is yes, then it’s highly unlikely that you’ve not seen this Trivago ad guy. And, especially the tag line – Kya Aapne Kabhi Online Hotel Search Kiya Hai? (Have you ever searched for a hotel online?). This man has become internet sensation now. But, a very few of us know who he is. So, here is a revelation. His name is Abhinav Kumar. And, Trivago’s company country development head (India), according to India.com. Reportedly, he lives in Dusseldorf, Germany. If you search online you will get a number of queries from people searching for – who is Trivago ad guy? Who is model in Trivago ad? etc. Now, he has become an internet star in India. People like to follow him, know about him and at times even troll him on his Twitter handle (https://twitter.com/singhabhinav).

It is seen than Abhinav responds very calmly and in an extremely cool manner even if someone trolls him. On July 28, a Twitter user posting a Nitish Kumar picture wrote, “Trivago guy at the age of 50.” Reacting to this, Abhinav said, “Too flattered by this comparison!”

Trivago guy at the age of 50 pic.twitter.com/PfSAEgGgFN — तांबडे बाबा (@CrazyThakare) July 27, 2017

Too flattered by this comparison! https://t.co/R4o4LK8Mf6 — Abhinav Kumar (@singhabhinav) July 28, 2017

What can be better than @singhabhinav on these custom T-Shirts.https://t.co/znROnhwQJZ Branded Cloths @ Good Price.https://t.co/uNEJiJBEdY pic.twitter.com/JG9ZhoJh52 — GrabAf.com (@grabaf_official) July 25, 2017

Now this! https://t.co/peWohTI1fs — Abhinav Kumar (@singhabhinav) July 25, 2017

Twitter Has Turned This Trivago Guy Into A Trending Meme – https://t.co/IIbsj8JuYT — Abhinav Kumar (@singhabhinav) July 20, 2017

#DontForget we have seen a trivago ad with this random guy in an oversized coat: pic.twitter.com/llqNIHmI9c — Rohan Sonalkar (@rohansonalkar) June 30, 2017

According to Trivago India website, it is a platform for hotel search. By means of Trivago, users can access complete search and price comparison products with 1.3 million hotels from over 190 countries.