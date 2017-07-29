  3. Who is Trivago ad guy: Meet Abhinav Kumar; the man who has become internet sensation

Trivago ad man has become internet sensation now. But, a very few of us know who he is. So, here is a revelation. His name is Abhinav Kumar.

By: | Updated: July 29, 2017 9:47 PM
Do you watch TV? Do you watch videos on YouTube? If the answer to these two questions is yes, then it’s highly unlikely that you’ve not seen this Trivago ad guy. And, especially the tag line – Kya Aapne Kabhi Online Hotel Search Kiya Hai? (Have you ever searched for a hotel online?). This man has become internet sensation now. But, a very few of us know who he is. So, here is a revelation. His name is Abhinav Kumar. And, Trivago’s company country development head (India), according to India.com. Reportedly, he lives in Dusseldorf, Germany. If you search online you will get a number of queries from people searching for – who is Trivago ad guy? Who is model in Trivago ad? etc. Now, he has become an internet star in India. People like to follow him, know about him and at times even troll him on his Twitter handle (https://twitter.com/singhabhinav).

It is seen than Abhinav responds very calmly and in an extremely cool manner even if someone trolls him. On July 28, a Twitter user posting a Nitish Kumar picture wrote, “Trivago guy at the age of 50.” Reacting to this, Abhinav said, “Too flattered by this comparison!”

 

 

 

According to Trivago India website, it is a platform for hotel search. By means of Trivago, users can access complete search and price comparison products with 1.3 million hotels from over 190 countries.

